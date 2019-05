President of the Venezuelan Parliament Juan Guaido (R) talks to Venezuelan opposition leader Leodpoldo Lopez (L) as they participate in a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A handout photo made available by the press office of Miraflores shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during an address transmitted on the mandatory radio and television station, in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS HANDOUT HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by Miraflores presidential palace press office showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center-left) with his wife Cilia Flores (center right) at a Workers Day event in Caracas on May 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jhonn Zerpa/Prensa Miraflores/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that the judiciary "is looking for" those responsible for the military uprising his government put down earlier this week and that those involved "sooner rather than later" will pay with prison for their acts.

"They are fleeing from embassy to embassy," said Maduro before thousands of supporters gathered near the Miraflores presidential palace, referring to opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, whom he did not mention directly.