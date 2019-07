Handout picture provided by the Miraflores presidential palace of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military parade in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT/MIRAFLORES PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

The Venezuelan president on Monday said he had demanded the rectification of what he described as lies included in the latest United Nations report on the situation of human rights in the South American country.

Nicolas Maduro also said that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, had "made a wrong call" with the report's outcome.