President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela Friday slammed the economic, political, and diplomatic alliance of the West for a war to dismember Russia, refusing to join the global chorus of condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine and alleged killings of civilians there.

“They are lining up, economically, politically, and diplomatically in the West for a big war against Russia. From Venezuela, we denounce it,” Maduro said in a televised address from the state of La Guaira.