A handout picture made available by Venezuela's Presidential Press Office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, as he arrives in Beijing, China, Sep 13, 2018 (issued Sep 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by Venezuela's Presidential Press Office shows Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro (C), and his wife, Cilia Flores (2-R), as they arrive in Beijing, China, Sep 13, 2018 (issued Sep 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/PRENSA MIRAFLORES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of Venezuela took part Saturday in a business forum in Beijing, in which companies were seeking to establish ties between the countries, the Venezuelan presidential office said.

On the second day of his official visit to China, Nicolas Maduro attended the China-Venezuela business forum held in the headquarters of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and in which 124 Chinese companies and 49 from Venezuela participated.