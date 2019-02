The office of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro provided this photo of the head of state accompanied by military officers during a meeting in Caracas on Thursday, Feb. 21. EFE-EPA/Prensa Miraflores/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced Thursday the arrival of 7.5 tons of medical supplies from Russia amid mounting pressure on him from the opposition to accept humanitarian aid from the United States and its allies.

"I must deeply thank the OPS (Pan American Health Organization) ... and President Vladimir Putin of Russia for this capability, this steadfastness in the moment of bringing these medications," Maduro said during a meeting with hospital directors.