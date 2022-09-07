Unni Krishnan, the global humanitarian director at Plan International, a non-governmental organization that works to advance children's rights and equality for girls around the world, is interviewed by Efe on 5 September 2022 in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

Unni Krishnan, the global humanitarian director at Plan International, a non-governmental organization that works to advance children's rights and equality for girls around the world, is interviewed by Efe on 5 September 2022 in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

Unni Krishnan, the global humanitarian director at Plan International, a non-governmental organization that works to advance children's rights and equality for girls around the world, is interviewed by Efe on 5 September 2022 in Quito, Ecuador. EFE/Jose Jacome

The pace of an exodus that has already seen nearly 7 million Venezuelans emigrate in search of better economic conditions elsewhere will likely intensify in the coming months and years, according to a non-governmental organization that works to advance children's rights and equality for girls around the world.

After visiting the Ecuador-Peru border and confirming the renewed steady flow of migrants following a pandemic-triggered hiatus, Unni Krishnan, the global humanitarian director at Plan International, said the global community is unaware of the magnitude of this humanitarian crisis.