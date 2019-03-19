Image taken March 19, 2019, showing the interior of the Venezuelan consulate in New York after authorities designated by interim President Juan Guaido retook control of the facility on March 18. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Gustavo Marcano, the advisory minister in the US to Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido, holds a press conference at the Venezuelan consulate in New York on March 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Image taken March 19, 2019, showing the interior of the Venezuelan consulate in New York after authorities designated by interim President Juan Guaido retook control of the facility on March 18. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Still full of Chavista paraphernalia, the Venezuelan consulate in New York is now in the hands of the head of the opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, and his supporters, who are promising to reopen the facility as soon as possible so that their countrymen can "begin to return home."

"We have begun the recovery of the assets of the Republic, assets that belong to all Venezuelans," Gustavo Marcano, the No. 2 official in the delegation to the US named by Guaido and the head of the Monday operation to take over the consulate, said on Tuesday.