Photo provided by Miraflores Palace showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2nd from right) meeting with the director of French firm Maurel & Prom, Michel Hochard (left), on Jan. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Miraflores Palace/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA on Monday signed an agreement with France's Maurel & Prom to increase production of crude in the South American country, which possesses the world's largest proven oil reserves.

"We welcome the fact that this company of French origin and capitalization ... is going to participation with PDVSA with $400 million in investment to increase production in Lake Maracaibo," Venezuelan Energy Minister Manuel Quevedo told state-run VTV television.