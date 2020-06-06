Ignacio Avalos, the director of the Venezuelan Electoral Observatory, director of the Venezuelan Electoral Observatory (OEV), an independent local election monitoring group, is interviewed by Efe on 02 June 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña

Two men walk in front of graffiti denouncing dictators on 02 June 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña

Venezuela's opposition parties have been devastated by Supreme Court rulings and National Electoral Council (CNE) decisions, with most of them currently ineligible to compete in legislative elections that - coronavirus permitting - are to be held this year.

"There are greater obstacles every time for seriously competing. In Venezuela there's a hegemonic authoritarianism. There are growing restrictions on opposition parties. Elections are not competitive," said political scientist John Magdaleno, director of the public affairs consulting firm Polity.