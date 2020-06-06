Venezuela's opposition parties have been devastated by Supreme Court rulings and National Electoral Council (CNE) decisions, with most of them currently ineligible to compete in legislative elections that - coronavirus permitting - are to be held this year.
"There are greater obstacles every time for seriously competing. In Venezuela there's a hegemonic authoritarianism. There are growing restrictions on opposition parties. Elections are not competitive," said political scientist John Magdaleno, director of the public affairs consulting firm Polity.