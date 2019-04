A driver tries to get through an intersection following a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rayner Peña

A power outage hit the northwestern Venezuelan state of Zulia early Sunday, state-owned electric utility Corpoelec said.

Zulia has been one of the states most affected by the power outages that started months ago and eventually forced the government to impose an electricity rationing system.