Venezuela's minister of communications said Wednesday that Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno lied when claiming that 6,000 Venezuelans are arriving each day in Ecuador due to the economic crisis in the oil-rich nation.

"He said that 6,000 sick Venezuelans were arriving in his country each day and that one million had already arrived, a figure that would only be possible if 140 buses left every day from Venezuela during the last seven years," Jorge Rodriguez told a press conference.