Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez presents a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, with what her government describes as evidence that vessels belonging to global oil giant ExxonMobil entered the Andean nation's territorial waters last month. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

The Venezuelan government presented Tuesday what it described as evidence that vessels belonging to global oil giant ExxonMobil entered the Andean nation's territorial waters last month.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez presented a press conference with audiovisual material in which officers of the Venezuelan navy are heard talking with crews of the oil company's ships.