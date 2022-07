A woman looks for a food item in the refrigerated section of a supermarket on 7 June 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A man checks his cellphone while buying groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, on 7 June 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Signs of an incipient economic recovery in Venezuela are apparent in the country's GDP growth and lower inflation rate relative to previous periods, although social inequality and the precarious state of basic services remain persistent problems.

The recently improved macroeconomic situation in that oil-rich nation, whose economy had shrunk more than 70 percent over a 10-year span, is spurring higher consumer spending and the incessant opening of new business ventures, particularly in Caracas.