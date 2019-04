Photo taken April 13, 2019, showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivering a speech in Caracas during the celebration of the 17th anniversary of the failed coup d'état against his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

The social networks are one of the best examples of the political and verbal hyperpolarization Venezuela is experiencing but not the best reflection of reality in a country where many people resort to them to inform themselves and conduct their day-to-day affairs.

A monkey's face is the calling card for Don Corneliano II, a Twitter user with 68,000 followers and a very clear political slant.