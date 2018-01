The Venezuelan Deputy Julio Borges (C), accompanied by several opposition leaders, speaks at the end of the meeting between representatives of the Government and the Venezuelan opposition, at the headquarters of the Dominican Foreign Ministry, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition will resume next week after the current round of dialogue ended inconclusively on Saturday in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

At the conclusion of an intense day of negotiations, Dominican President Danilo Medina said the two sides could not reach a definitive decision on the six items on the agenda.