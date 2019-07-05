Venezuela celebrates this Friday the 208th anniversary of the enactment of its Declaration of Independence, though now the date has become the backdrop for a pair of street demonstrations, one called by the government and the other by the opposition.
The Nicolas Maduro administration started the day at around 7:00 am with two formal acts at the Legislative Palace that could only be attended by the military and by government officials and supporters, who first paid tribute to this historic day and then took part in a session of the ruling party's National Constituent Assembly (ANC).