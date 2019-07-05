View of a formal session of Venezuela's Chavista National Constituent Assembly (ANC) on July 5, 2019, to celebrate the 208th anniversary of the enactment of its Declaration of Independence, preceding street demonstrations later in the day by the government and by the opposition. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The head of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello (r.), greets fellow Chavistas on July 5, 2019, the 208th anniversary of the enactment of the nation's Declaration of Independence, before street demonstrations later in the day by both government and opposition. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The speaker of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido (c.), arrives for a special session of the legislature on July 5, 2019, the 208th anniversary of the enactment of the nation's Declaration of Independence, preceding street demonstrations later in the day by both government and opposition. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuela celebrates this Friday the 208th anniversary of the enactment of its Declaration of Independence, though now the date has become the backdrop for a pair of street demonstrations, one called by the government and the other by the opposition.

The Nicolas Maduro administration started the day at around 7:00 am with two formal acts at the Legislative Palace that could only be attended by the military and by government officials and supporters, who first paid tribute to this historic day and then took part in a session of the ruling party's National Constituent Assembly (ANC).