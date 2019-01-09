Venezuela on Wednesday threatened the countries of the Lima Group with "the most urgent and harshest diplomatic measures" if they do not adjust their stance regarding the Nicolas Maduro government, after they asked in their latest declaration that the Venezuelan leader not take office for a new six-year term.

"Today, this note of diplomatic protest was delivered to all the governments of the 'Lima cartel,' where we're demanding a correction of their positions on Venezuela within 48 hours or the Venezuelan government will take the most urgent and harshest diplomatic measures for the defense of its sovereign integrity," said Maduro at a press conference with international media.