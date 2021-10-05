Venezuela this week will open its border with Colombia - closed since 2015 - to commercial traffic in Tachira state, where the main border crossing points between the two nations is located, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Monday.

"President Nicolas Maduro has asked us to announce to the public in the state of Tachira, bordering on Colombia, that, starting tomorrow (Tuesday), we will be undertaking a commercial opening (of the border) between our countries," said Rodriguez in a statement broadcast by state-run Venezolana de Television (VTV).