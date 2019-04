Brazilian President Jair Bolsonao (L) shakes hand with the head of the Parliament of Venezuela Juan Guaido during a joint announcement after a private meeting at Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Joédson Alves

Venezuelans face the Police of the National Guard on the border between Pacaraima, Brazil and Venezuel, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Joedson Alves

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro speaks during the commemoration of the 17th anniversary of the failed coup d'etat against the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and the tenth anniversary of the Bolivarian Militia in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The Venezuelan government is working to reopen the border crossings with Brazil, which have been closed since February, as quickly as possible, the foreign minister said on Monday.

Jorge Arreaza said that the government of embattled president Nicolas Maduro had agreed to look into reopening the border points with Brazil, which Venezuela blocked after tons of humanitarian aid was provided by the international community, including the United States.