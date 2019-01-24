The Venezuelan government has added one flight to the five it already had scheduled this week to help return its citizens to Caracas from Ecuador as part of the "Return to the Homeland" project, the charge d'affaires at the country's embassy in this capital, Pedro Sassone, said Wednesday.

Sassone told EFE that on Wednesday three flights will make the trip back to Venezuela and on Saturday another flight has been added to the two already scheduled as a result of the "emergency situation" arising from the reaction in certain sectors of local society to the murder of an Ecuadorian woman by a Venezuelan last weekend in the northern city of Ibarra.