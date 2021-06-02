Venezuela is continuing on Tuesday to work against the clock to reach its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population, an effort that apparently received a big push on the weekend under a segregated system of "privileges" involving the identity card pushed by the socialist Chavista government.

Six months after the Nicolas Maduro government's first announcement that it had received vaccine - a total of 10 million doses - from Russia, Venezuela has only managed to vaccinate "a little more than a million" people, although not all of them have received the Russian vaccine since China also contributed a number of doses, although the precise figure remains a secret.