A handout photo made available by the Miraflores press office, shows the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (C), during the commemorative events of the Angostura Discourse Bicentennial, in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks to the media as he arives for a meeting with European ambassadors at the National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Venezuelan Ambassador to Tokyo on Wednesday denied that the Japanese government has recognized Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela and stressed that the Asian country was committed to working with the legitimate government of Nicolas Maduro.

Seiko Ishikawa's comments follow remarks by Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono late on Tuesday, where he had expressed his country's support to Guaido.