Photograph showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking to reporters after casting his ballot during the mock election in Caracas, Venezuela, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday participated in a mock election prior to the May 20 presidential vote in which he is seeking re-election.

The balloting, which has been promoted mainly by the ruling party, was organized by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which urged the country's approximately 20 million voters to participate.