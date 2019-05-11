Venezuela's National Assembly President Juan Guaido, offers a press meeting at the headquarters of the Voluntad Popular party in Caracas, Venezuela, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

View of the vehicle carrying vice president of the Venezuelan National Assembly Edgar Zambrano, as the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) carries out an operation to arrest him, next to the headquarters of the political party Accion Democratica, in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A campaign to jail Venezuela opposition deputies accused of trying to overthrow the government of president Nicolas Maduro continued on Friday with the detention of Edgar Zambrano, the first vice president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, in a maximum security prison.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court said Zambrano, who was arrested on Wednesday, was preventively jailed "for the flagrant crimes of treason, conspiracy, civil rebellion, usurpation of functions, public incitement to the disobedience of laws and continued hatred".