Employees of the J.M. Children's hospital protesting on March 14, 2019 to request the entry of humanitarian aid in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA- EFE FILE/Rayner Peña

Employees of the J.M. Children's hospital protesting on March 14, 2019, to request the entry of humanitarian aid in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE FILE/Rayner Peña

Parts of the Venezuelan capital experienced power cuts Monday amid protests by residents of some neighborhoods who say they are still waiting for electricity and water service to be restored following the nationwide blackout of March 7-12.

Also affected were the towns of Guarenas and Guatire, near Caracas.