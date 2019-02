Spanish Ambassador Jesus Silva (R) talks to reporters alongside Venezuela's self-proclaimed acting president, Juan Guaido, outside the National Assembly in Caracas on Tuesday, Feb. 19. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Venezuela's self-proclaimed acting president, Juan Guaido, chairs a session of the opposition-controlled National Assembly in Caracas on Tuesday, Feb. 19. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly voted Tuesday to authorize the entry of humanitarian aid from the United States and other countries that President Nicolas Maduro's government refuses to accept.

The unanimous vote in favor of authorization followed numerous speeches from lawmakers about what they described as a humanitarian emergency in the oil-rich nation.