Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab delivers a press conference after a meeting with Tania Diaz, First Vice President of the National Constituent Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 March 2019. EFE/ Raul Martinez

Venezuela's head coach Rafael Dudamel reacts during the International friendly soccer between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (R) speaks during a press meeting at the Damas Salesianas association, in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (C) offers the closing speech of the march against imperialism and sabotage of the electrical grid, in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Martinez

The acute political crisis crippling Venezuela worsened on Friday after a new round of sanctions were imposed by the United States, which this time targeted the country’s banks.

The crisis has now even begun to ensnare Venezuela’s sporting institutions; after the national soccer team’s historic victory over Argentina, the coach surprisingly announced his resignation following a visit to the team’s dressing room by a representative of self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.