The sister of Jesse Gabriel Perez, Ruth Perez, poses for a photo on 04 August 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R.

A photo of people on the street on 04 August 2020 in Macarao, a parish in the southwestern section of Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R.

Ruth Perez shows a photo of her brother, Jesse Gabriel Perez, on 04 August 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PEÑA R.

Members of an elite National Police unit burst into Luis Alfredo Ariza's home in the Venezuelan capital in the pre-dawn hours of March 13, 2019, and arrested him for reasons that remain unclear to this day.

Minutes later, those same officers executed him with a shot to the chest on a nearby street.