Activist Tighe Berry with the Embassy Civilian Protection Collective, who are opposed to a forced handover of diplomatic buildings belonging to the Maduro government, prepares to hang a banner as the group occupies the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, USA, Apr.24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A group of Nicolas Maduro supporters has occupied the Venezuelan embassy complex in Washington, vowing to block Juan Guaidó’s representatives from taking it over as power tussle between the two leaders in the crisis-ridden South American country goes on unabated.

Diplomats started leaving the building, located in the affluent neighborhood of Georgetown, after President Donald Trump announced his support and recognized Guaido, the opposition leader, as Venezuela’s president, denouncing Maduro as an illegitimate leader.