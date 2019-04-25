A group of Nicolas Maduro supporters has occupied the Venezuelan embassy complex in Washington, vowing to block Juan Guaidó’s representatives from taking it over as power tussle between the two leaders in the crisis-ridden South American country goes on unabated.
Diplomats started leaving the building, located in the affluent neighborhood of Georgetown, after President Donald Trump announced his support and recognized Guaido, the opposition leader, as Venezuela’s president, denouncing Maduro as an illegitimate leader.