Humberto Calderon Berti, the top envoy to Colombia of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, on March 7, 2019, rejected the possibility of a Colombian military intervention his neighboring country. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Humberto Calderon Berti, the top envoy to Colombia of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, on March 7, 2019, rejected the possibility of a Colombian military intervention his neighboring country. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Hundreds of Venezuelans walk to their destinations in Caracas on the afternoon of March 7, 2019, after a power blackout knocked out the metro and affected at least 11 states. EFE-EPA

US special envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams discussed in a Senate hearing the possibility that the Donald Trump administration might grant Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans enabling them to legally live and work in the US. EFE-EPA/File

Facebook profile photo showing US reporter Cory Weddle, who was arrested on March 6, 2019, in Caracas by Venezuelan military counterintelligence officials and taken in for questioning but released soon thereafter, whereupon he traveled to Miami after being deported from the South American country. EFE-EPA/Cody Weddle/Facebook

The top envoy to Colombia of Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president on Thursday rejected the possibility of a Colombian military intervention in the neighboring country.

"The last thing you want to see is a Colombian military incursion ... in Venezuela. That would mark us for the rest of our days. So you have to manage these things with a lot of prudence," Humberto Calderon Berti said at the "What Will Happen in Venezuela?" forum, organized by Colombian weekly magazine Semana.