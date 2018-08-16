The Venezuelan Supreme Court "in exile" on Wednesday in Bogota sentenced President Nicolas Maduro in absentia to 18 years and three months in prison for the crimes of corruption and money laundering in a case involving Brazil's Odebrecht construction company.
"The penalties for crimes committed should be imposed ... taking into account the aggravating circumstances and those considered by this jurisdictional entity ... for both criminal acts in the following way: 18 years and three months of incarceration," said Justice Rommel Gil during the hearing held at the Colombian Congress.