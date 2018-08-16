Andres Felipe Lindo (L), the public defender for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, presents his arguments before the magistrates of the Venezuelan Supreme Court "in exile" in Bogota, Colombia, 15 August 2018. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Venezuelan Attorney General "in exile" Luisa Ortega presents her arguments against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in absentia before the magistrates of the Venezuelan Supreme Court "in exile" in Bogota, Colombia, 15 August 2018. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The magistrates of the Venezuelan Supreme Court "in exile" deliberate after hearing the arguments for the prosecution and defense in the trial in absentia of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Bogota on Aug. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

The Venezuelan Supreme Court "in exile" on Wednesday in Bogota sentenced President Nicolas Maduro in absentia to 18 years and three months in prison for the crimes of corruption and money laundering in a case involving Brazil's Odebrecht construction company.

"The penalties for crimes committed should be imposed ... taking into account the aggravating circumstances and those considered by this jurisdictional entity ... for both criminal acts in the following way: 18 years and three months of incarceration," said Justice Rommel Gil during the hearing held at the Colombian Congress.