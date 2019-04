The president of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, participates on April 2, 2019, in a session of the organism, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

An association of Venezuelan exiles in Miami on Wednesday denounced recent moves taken by Russia in support of leftist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including deploying troops to that South American country.

Politically Persecuted Venezuelans Abroad (Veppex) also said in a statement that Moscow has adopted a belligerent tone against countries that have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim head of state.