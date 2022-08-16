Paramedics attend to firefighters suffering from smoke inhalation and other issues during work to put out a blaze in a Venezuelan Social Security Institute warehouse in Caracas on Aug. 15, 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Officials with Venezuela's National Risk Management System reportedly have brought under control a fire that broke out Monday morning in a warehouse of the national Social Security Institute (IVSS) where dialysis supplies for more than 7,000 patients were being stored.

Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Remigio Ceballos Ichaso reported the blaze on Twitter and said that it had been brought under control "thanks to the rapid and timely efforts" of more than 50 personnel with the risk management agency and Caracas firefighters.