Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza insisted on Monday that dialogue between the elected government and the opposition is the way out of the country's political crisis, including talks with the United States, with which President Nicolas Maduro broke relations last week.

At a Caracas press conference, Arreaza hailed the fact that the governments of Mexico and Uruguay - he said - are working at the United Nations to open up mechanisms to foster understanding given the removal of recognition of the Maduro regime by numerous regional and other governments around the world.