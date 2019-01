People gather in Caracas on Thursday, Jan. 24, at the spot where a pedestrian was fatally shot during a confrontation between Venezuelan police and protesters. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Regional commanders of Venezuela's armed forces appeared on state television Thursday to express their support for President Nicolas Maduro a day after National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself acting head of state.

"We are a democratic country where the president is elected only by the people, and the people is the sovereign making decisions on our homeland's destiny," Maj. Gen. Manuel Bernal Martinez, head of the Andean military district, said.