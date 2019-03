This office building corridor is left in the dark due to the lack of electricity following the two nationwide power outages on Monday night, March 25, which the Maduro government blames on separate attacks against the power grid, while National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido says that bad management by the Maduro's "regime" is the real cause of Venezuela's power woes. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

People in Caracas either walk or take a bus due to the lack of electricity following the two nationwide power outages on Monday night, March 25, which the Maduro government blames on separate attacks against the power grid, while National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido says that bad management by the Maduro's "regime" is the real cause of Venezuela's power woes. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

This Caracas gas station is closed for lack of electricity following the two nationwide power outages on Monday night, March 25, which the Maduro government blames on separate attacks against the power grid, while National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido says that bad management by the Maduro's "regime" is the real cause of Venezuela's power woes. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

The nationwide blackout that forced business and schools in Venezuela to suspend operations Tuesday was caused by arson, the government said.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that the arsonists targeted a segment of turbines at the Guri Dam, which supplies nearly 70 percent of Venezuela's electricity.