Venezuela's foreign minister met here Wednesday with the top US diplomat in the country to present evidence linking a Venezuelan living in the US with last weekend's failed attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro and to request Washington's support in the investigation.
Jorge Arreaza said after the meeting that he had delivered the US charge d'affaires James Story "a preliminary report" that details the involvement of Venezuelan national Osman Delgado in the attack with explosives against Maduro on Saturday.