A handout photo made available by the press office of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab (R) during a meeting with the US charge d'affaires James Story (L), in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Press office Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A handout photo made available by the press office of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (L) during a meeting with the US charge d'affaires James Story (R), in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Press office Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A handout photo made available by the press office of the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (2R) and Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab (2L) during a meeting with the US charge d'affaires James Story (R), in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Press office Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Venezuela's foreign minister met here Wednesday with the top US diplomat in the country to present evidence linking a Venezuelan living in the US with last weekend's failed attempt on the life of President Nicolas Maduro and to request Washington's support in the investigation.

Jorge Arreaza said after the meeting that he had delivered the US charge d'affaires James Story "a preliminary report" that details the involvement of Venezuelan national Osman Delgado in the attack with explosives against Maduro on Saturday.