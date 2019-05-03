Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday demanded that the United States protect his country's embassy in Washington after Carlos Vecchio, the envoy to the US appointed by self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, went to the diplomatic mission along with dozens of his countrymen.
"We demand that the US Department of State comply with its obligation as a signatory of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and protect the old Venezuelan embassy building in Washington, just as our government protects (US) facilities in Caracas," said Arreaza on Twitter.