Left-wing activists with the Code Pink organization participate in a protest at the Venezuelan embassy in Washington on May 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Washington police move in on supporters of Venezuela's interim president, Juan Guaido, at the Venezuelan embassy in Washington on May 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Supporters of Venezuela's interim president, Juan Guaido, prevent access to the Venezuelan embassy in Washington to left-wing Code Pink activists on May 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday demanded that the United States protect his country's embassy in Washington after Carlos Vecchio, the envoy to the US appointed by self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, went to the diplomatic mission along with dozens of his countrymen.

"We demand that the US Department of State comply with its obligation as a signatory of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and protect the old Venezuelan embassy building in Washington, just as our government protects (US) facilities in Caracas," said Arreaza on Twitter.