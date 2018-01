Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez (L) arrives with the speaker of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Delcy Rodriguez to a meeting between Venezuelan government and opposition, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 31, 2018.. EPA-EFE/Carlos Javier

Venezuelan government and opposition representatives arrived Wednesday at the Dominican Foreign Ministry for their third consecutive day of talks seeking an agreement that would end their country's political and economic crisis.

The parties, who made no public statements upon their arrival at the ministry, hope to arrive at an accord on Wednesday, according to what the government's chief negotiator, Jorge Rodriguez, said at the close of the negotiating session on Tuesday.