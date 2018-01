Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz (L) attends a meeting with representatives of the Venezuelan Government, at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The Dominican president, Danilo Medina (R), and his Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas (L) attend a meeting with representatives of the Venezuelan Government, at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Foreign Ministers Luis Videgaray, of Mexico (R); Fernando Huanacuni of Bolivia (C) and Denis Moncada of Nicaragua, talk prior a meeting with representatives of the Venezuelan Government, at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Venezuelan Government representatives Delcy Rodriguez, President of the Constituent National Assembly; Education minister Elias Jaua (R) and Culture and Communications minister Jorge Rodriguez (L) attend a meeting with representatives of the Venezuelan Opposition, at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Venezuelan opposition representatives Luis Florido (L), Gustavo Velasquez (2-L), Vicente Diaz (2-R), and Julio Borges (R) attend a meeting with representatives of the Venezuelan Government, at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Spanish former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (L), Dominican President Danilo Medina (C) and Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas (R) attend a meeting between the Venezuelan government and opposition, at the Foreign Affairs ministry in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The Venezuelan government and opposition began Friday in Santo Domingo the second day of dialogue, looking for solutions to their country's ongoing crisis.

Also taking part in the new round of talks are Dominican President Danilo Median and former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatera as supporters of the dialogue.