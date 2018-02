A view of the table where the signing of an agreement between Venezuelan government and opposition could occur in the Dominican Republic's capital of Santo Domingo on Feb. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Venezuelan opposition spokesman Julio Borges (R) participates in a meeting with Venezuelan government representatives at the Dominican Foreign Ministry in Santo Domingo on Feb. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez (L) participates in a meeting with the opposition in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo on Feb. 6, 2018. Also pictured are Constituent National Assembly president Delcy Rodriguez (C) and former Venezuelan Ambassador to the Organization of American States Roy Chaderton (R). EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The Venezuelan government and opposition on Tuesday here resumed their dialogue amid contradicting statements about whether they had reached a definitive accord to put an end to their country's political crisis.

Upon his arrival at the meeting, Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that on Monday evening a "definitive" agreement with the opposition had been reached and would be signed on Tuesday, a claim that was denied minutes later by opposition spokesman Julio Borges.