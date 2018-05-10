A woman holds a sign that reads "SOS, we want supplies, patients are dying" as she joins fellow health workers and patients protesting at the Hospital Dr. Jose Maria Vargas in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWINGE MONTILVA

Protesting health workers and patients argue with government supporters at the Hospital Dr. Jose Maria Vargas in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWINGE MONTILVA

Alleged supporters of Venezuela's leftist governing party burst into a hospital in Caracas, where personnel and patients were protesting the worsening of the public health system, preventing demonstrators and journalists from leaving the premises for about an hour, EFE was able to confirm.

The incident took place at the Jose Maria Vargas Hospital in northern Caracas, soon after a group of patients and hospital personnel started protesting to denounce the deterioration of the public health system and the lack of medicines and medical equipment.