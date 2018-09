Photograph showing supporters of Nicolas Maduro's government during a protest against US 'imperialism' in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Photograph showing the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, and supporters of Nicolas Maduro's government during a protest against US 'imperialism' in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Thousands of Venezuelan government supporters took to the streets Monday protesting what they describe as US imperialism.

Demonstrators made their way downtown, where they listened to speeches by several leaders of the movement launched by the late Hugo Chavez, Maduro's predecessor and political mentor.