Venezuelan soldiers and civilians gather in Caracas on Monday, Feb. 4, to mark the 27th anniversary of the failed military coup led by the late Hugo Chavez. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan government provided this photo of President Nicolas Maduro (C) taking part on Monday, Feb. 4, in an event to mark the 27th anniversary of the failed military coup led by late predecessor Hugo Chavez. EFE-EPA/PRENSA MIRAFLORES/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro celebrated Monday the 27th anniversary of the failed military coup led by the late Hugo Chavez, founder of the ruling leftist PSUV party.

The commemoration comes amid a struggle for power between the Maduro government and the speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, who declared himself acting president on Jan. 23 and has been recognized by the United States and 18 European countries.