People walk near electricity towers, in Caracas, Venezuela, 03 April 2019. West Venezuela started receiving electricity intermittently in the states of Zulia, Falcon, Merida and Trujillo after 100 hours without power. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The Nicolas Maduro government on Friday released its schedule for electricity rationing for Venezuela, with the exception of Caracas and three other states, according to which the general public will be without electric power for at least 18 hours per week.

The Electric Energy Ministry and the state-run Corpoelec electricity company designed a schedule dividing 20 of the country's 23 states into five sectors with different rationing schemes with the idea of implementing daily three-hour blackouts six days per week.