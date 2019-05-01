Partisans of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, face off at the oil-rich Andean nation's embassy in Washington on Tuesday, April 30. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

A supporter of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido takes cover from the tear gas canisters fired by security forces loyal to Nicolas Maduro's government outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido take cover from the tear gas canisters fired by security forces loyal to Nicolas Maduro's government outside the La Carlota airbase in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The uprising launched by National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's interim president by more than 50 countries, has collapsed, the No. 2 official in President Nicolas Maduro's leftist PSUV party said Tuesday.

"Can it be possible that the media of the right are beginning to tell their people that they failed again? At this time, the coup-plotters are completely defeated, fleeing to embassies, hidden, nobody showing his face, only imperialism is going around looking for excuses. We will prevail!" Diosdado Cabello said on Twitter.