The uprising launched by National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized as Venezuela's interim president by more than 50 countries, has collapsed, the No. 2 official in President Nicolas Maduro's leftist PSUV party said Tuesday.
"Can it be possible that the media of the right are beginning to tell their people that they failed again? At this time, the coup-plotters are completely defeated, fleeing to embassies, hidden, nobody showing his face, only imperialism is going around looking for excuses. We will prevail!" Diosdado Cabello said on Twitter.