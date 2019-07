A handout photo made available by the Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) and humanitarian leader and Ambassador of Peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (L) shaking hands during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Venezuela's Vice Presidency press office shows Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez (L) during a meeting with special representative of the European Union for Venezuela Enrique Iglesias (R), in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Venezuelan Vice Presidency HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Venezuela's Vice Presidency press office shows Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez (L) during a meeting with special representative of the European Union for Venezuela Enrique Iglesias (R), in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Venezuelan Vice Presidency HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Venezuelan government and opposition discreetly met on Monday after mediation by the so-called International Contact Group on Venezuela and the Norwegian government with the aim of finding a solution to untangle the ongoing political and social crisis in the Caribbean country.

Over the weekend, the special adviser of the European Union for Venezuela, Enrique Iglesias, had arrived in Caracas and set up separate meetings with representatives of both sides.