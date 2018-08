Venezuelan Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez is seen after the President Nicolas Maduro was evacuated during a televised event with soldiers in the center of Caracas, Venezuela, on 4 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Military participate in a televised event with soldiers in the center of Caracas, Venezuela, on 4 August 2018, for the commemoration of the 81th anniversary of the creation of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) before President Nicolás Maduro was evacuated emergency. According to witnesses told Efe, the Venezuelan president was apparently attacked by a drone. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2-L) with First Lady Cilia Flores participates in a televised event with soldiers in the center of Caracas, Venezuela, 04 August 2018. During a commemoration of the 81th anniversary of the creation of the Bolivarian National Guard ( GNB) Maduro cut short a speech and was reportedly evacuated. Some witnesses reported explosions as soldiers at the presentation scattered. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan military participate in a televised event with soldiers in the center of Caracas, Venezuela, on 4 August 2018. During a commemoration of the 81th anniversary of the creation of the Bolivarian National Guard ( GNB) Maduro cut short a speech and was reportedly evacuated. Some witnesses reported explosions as soldiers at the presentation scattered. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) participates in a televised event with soldiers in the center of Caracas, Venezuela, 4 August 2018. During a commemoration of the 81th anniversary of the creation of the Bolivarian National Guard ( GNB) Maduro cut short a speech and was reportedly evacuated. Some witnesses reported explosions as soldiers at the presentation scattered. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez on Saturday confirmed that President Nicolas Maduro was the target of an attack with "drone type flying devices containing an explosive charge", which occurred during a public event with the military in Caracas and that he was unharmed.

"Our president Nicolas Maduro is in perfect health, in perfect condition," Rodriguez said in a speech broadcast on state television VTV.