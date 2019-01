A handout photo made available by Venezuelan President's Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) waving the national flag as he gives a speech to supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores (R) in front of the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Press

People riot during a protest against President Maduro as Juan Guaido, President of the Venezuelan Parliament, announces that he assumes executive powers, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Bolivarian National Police officers take position as thousands take to the streets during a protest against President Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Juan Guaido, President of the Venezuelan Parliament, as he announces that he assumes executive powers, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Protesters clash with Members of the Bolivarian National Police during a demonstration against the Government of the Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Venezuela was rocked by a third consecutive day of anti-government protests early morning on Thursday in parts of Caracas traditionally considered strongholds of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, which has been in power since 1999.

The non-governmental organisation Provea said that at least 15 demonstrations had taken place in the early hours of Thursday morning in the west and center of the capital, as security forces used teargas and buckshot pellets to disperse the crowds.