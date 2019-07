European Union special adviser for the crisis in Venezuela Enrique Iglesias (C) meets the head of Parliament Juan Guaido (C-L), in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul .9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

The head of the Parliament of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, takes part of the session of the day in the seat of the Parliament, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (C) and Special Adviser of the European Union (EU) for Venezuela Enrique Iglesias (3-L) speak during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO GARCIA

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (R) and Special Adviser of the European Union (EU) for Venezuela Enrique Iglesias (2-L) shake hands during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO GARCIA

The Venezuelan government announced Wednesday that its talks with the opposition – which were held in the Caribbean island of Barbados early this week and mediated by Norway – had concluded successfully, though it did not provide further details.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that the discussions in Barbados had ended and served as a space for the "settlement of disputes through constitutional and peaceful channels."